Get a jump start on fitness New Year's resolutions

If holiday indulging has you reaching for the fat jeans in your closet, you might already be planning a weight-related New Year's resolution. It tops the list each year, but most people only last three months before throwing in the towel.

7News finds out how you can make a plan that will stick through the entire year and for years to come.

Whether he wants to go to the gym or not, 31-year-old Aaron Nash makes it part of his day - five days a week, to keep his health in check. "In my late 20s, I was already showing signs of high blood pressure," said Nash.

Nash works shift work at Phillips 66 and knew after a health screening that he needed to resolve to lose weight. That was his resolution January 1, 2010. "I started competing with myself. At first I could only run a mile and by the end of the year I was doing a 10K," he said.

CHRISTUS Fitness Center Director Ellen Papania says successful resolutions only happen with a plan. "Write down goals," she said, "make a long term goal, like six months and also a short term goal like six weeks and make a plan of what you're going to do every week."

Even with long hours, Nash stuck to his plan - something he is still doing three years later. "The good thing is when you're 40 pounds overweight, you'll drop the first 10 or 15 fast, before you start to plateau and then you have to keep on pushing through that," he said.

If you are starting from scratch, Papania says to take baby steps. "I would recommend 30 minutes, five days a week. If they can't do 30 minutes, they can break it up into three 10 minute sections," said Papania.

Walking is a good start, along with strength training to tone lean muscles, mixed with healthy food choices. "Everything counts," said Papania, "what you put into your mouth counts and what activity you do counts."

While working out takes time, Nash says it is time that makes you feel better in the long run - giving him more energy at work and at home with his kids, including 18-month-old twins. "I feel better," said Nash, "I just feel a lot better about myself."

Nash says his 2013 New Year's resolution is to drop ten more pounds, something he is already on track to do with a healthy routine in place.

