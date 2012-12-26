U.S. Air Force musicians to perform in Lake Charles on Jan. 24 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

U.S. Air Force musicians to perform in Lake Charles on Thursday night

(Source: U.S. Air Force) (Source: U.S. Air Force)

Gateway Brass, from the United States Air Force Band of the West, will present a concert at the McNeese State University Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Lake Charles.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Gateway Brass, the brass ensemble of the United States Air Force Band of the West, is stationed at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.

The ensemble is comprised of two trumpets, French horn, trombone, tuba and percussion and is dedicated to presenting to its audiences the total spectrum of today's musical literature.

The members of Gateway Brass bring to the United States Air Force many years of professional experience with symphony orchestras, chamber ensembles, touring shows, and today's popular artists.

This group has been featured in performances at the New York Brass Conference and Boston University's Tanglewood Music Center.

Gateway Brass performs for civilian and military audiences throughout the southwestern region of the United States of America with a repertoire spanning five centuries.

Gateway Brass travels more than 20,000 miles annually and appears in more than 100 concerts and clinics. The group performs at military ceremonies, conducts educational clinics, and presents entertaining community concerts throughout Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, and New Mexico.

For more information, visit the Band of the West at http://www.bandofthewest.af.mil/, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bandofthewest.

