416 LSU patients notified of possible ID theft

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The LSU hospital system has notified 416 patients that their checking account numbers and other personal information has been stolen and may have been used to make counterfeit checks.

Spokesman Marvin McGraw says the information was found in the home of a former employee arrested in November.

He says the LSU Health Care Services Division began notifying patients in November, after learning about the thefts from state police.

Trooper Jared Sandifer says copies of checks scanned at LSU were used to make counterfeits. He does not know the total amount allegedly written on such checks. He says the patients live in Louisiana and 12 other states that have not been released.

Former LSU employee Pamela Reams was booked with 377 counts of identity theft. She's free on $60,000 bond.

