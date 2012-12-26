Domestic incident leads to two arrests in Welsh - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Domestic incident leads to two arrests in Welsh

Charles Joseph Carnahan and Rebecca Ann Soileau (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Charles Joseph Carnahan and Rebecca Ann Soileau (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

Two individuals are facing charges after a Christmas Eve altercation in Jeff Davis Parish, according to Sheriff's Office authorities. One is accused of striking a three-month-old child.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Commander Christopher Ivey said that arrested were 35-year-old Charles Joseph Carnahan and 34-year-old Rebecca Ann Soileau.

Ivey said that officers responded to an Ardoin Cove Road residence in Welsh on Monday.

Carnahan is accused of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery in presence of a juvenile. Soileau was also charged with second-degree battery on a juvenile for striking a three-month-old child during the incident.

Both were booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

