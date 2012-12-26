Sasol: Flaring may occur Wednesday evening

Sasol officials have announced that flaring may result from a unit start up expected to begin on Wednesday evening.

Officials say that flaring is a normal part of the process to minimize environmental impact and ensure safe operations.

Officials said that the flaring may be intermittent over the next few days.

"Sasol employees will make every effort to start the unit quickly and reduce the inconvenience to our neighbors," said spokesperson Nancy Tower in a news release.

