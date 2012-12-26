Two women accused in murder of Ragley man

Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of 53-year-old Jerry Stover of Ragley.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses on Wednesday said that arrested were 54-year-old Catherine Anderson and 50-year-old Cheryl Schonsby.

Moses said that Anderson was arrested at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, and Schonsby was taken into custody at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Both have been charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Both are being held in the Beauregard Parish Jail on $1,250,000 bonds.

Moses said that Anderson was the "live-in" girlfriend of Stover. He said detectives believe the motive was "domestic-related."

Stover was found shot in front of his home on U.S. 171 in Ragley at around 8 a.m. Monday.

