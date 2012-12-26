Suspect in Texas murder being held in Vernon Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Murder suspect held in Vernon returned to East TX

Andrew Conrad Norwine (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Andrew Conrad Norwine (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

A man wanted in a murder case out of East Texas who was being held in Vernon Parish was booked into an East Texas jail on Friday morning.

KLTV out of Tyler, Texas, reports that 21-year-old Andrew Conrad Norwine was booked into the Upshur County jail.

According to Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office Chief of Detectives Marvin Hilton, Norwine was taken into custody Dec. 24 at Fort Polk.

Norwine is a suspect in the murder of Ronnie Joe Gammage, a Longview, Texas man. Two others are also accused in the case. Twenty-year-old Sarah Haslam and 19-year-old Daniel Jones, both of Longview, also are charged with the beating death of 27-year-old Gammage.

Court documents say the death was related to Gammage's attempt to regain property after his wallet was stolen in a November mugging.

Norwine, who is active duty military, is being held on $1 million bond.

According to KLTV, Gammage went missing in early December. His body was found burned in Upshur County two weeks later.

KLTV also reports that Norwine was AWOL from the Army.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

