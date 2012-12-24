Sam Cam - Craig McFerrin

LAKE CHARLES (KPLC) - On this week's edition of "Sam Cam," we introduce you to McNeese State forward Craig McFerrin, who is one to watch on this season's Cowboys team.
McFerrin made his season debut two weeks ago, having missed the majority of last season due to a shoulder injury. He was recently named the SLC and LSWA player of the week.
