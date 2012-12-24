Beauregard authorities investigating homicide

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office authorities are investigating a homicide in Ragley.



According to Sheriff Ricky Moses, deputies received a call at 8 a.m. Monday morning regarding a man that had possibly been shot outside his home



Deputies arrived to the scene and discovered 53-year-old Jerry Stover deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, Moses said.



"Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and no suspect or motive has been established at this point," Moses said.



The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in the case. Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-1374.

