Robert Frost's Christmas cards were worth the wait

HANOVER, N. H. (AP) - Take heart, holiday procrastinators: Famed poet Robert Frost once waited until July to get his Christmas cards in the mail. Though in his case, it was probably worth the wait.



For the 28 years before his death in 1963, Frost sent beautifully illustrated booklets featuring a different poem for each year.



The tradition started when a New York printer featured a Frost poem on his personal cards. Frost found out and decided to collaborate with the printer on a series of annual cards spanning nearly three decades.



Dartmouth College, which Frost briefly attended as a student and later returned as a lecturer, has collected more than 500 of the cards, including a 1953 card Frost sent in July because he said the poem was better suited to Independence Day.



