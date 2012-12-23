Saints Defeat Cowboys in OT, 34-31

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Garrett Hartley kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, and the New Orleans Saints damaged Dallas' playoff hopes with a 34-31 victory against the Cowboys on Sunday.



Drew Brees threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns and led a drive to the winning kick. The Saints all but clinched it when a fumble by Marques Colston rolled forward about 20 yards to the Dallas 2. Jimmy Graham recovered.



The Cowboys lost despite rallying for two touchdowns in the final 3:35 of regulation. Tony Romo, who threw for 416 yards and four scores, hit Miles Austin for the tying touchdown with 15 seconds left in regulation.



The playoff hopes for the Saints (7-8) ended with Minnesota's victory against Houston. The Cowboys (8-7) had a three-game winning streak snapped and lost control of their playoff fate.

