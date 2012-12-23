Impairment suspected in serious injury crash

Louisiana State Police Troop D is investigating a single vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish that left two Texas men injured. The driver faces a charge of DWI. It happened on state highway 109, about 2 and a half miles north of I-10, just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say 21-year-old Dustin Savoy of Orange, TX was traveling north on LA 109 when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert. Savoy suffered moderate injuries. He is being treated at an area hospital. Troopers say impairment is suspected. Savoy faces charges of DWI, vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

The passenger, identified as 22-year-old Rian Savoy of Bridge City, TX was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Lafayette by air ambulance and may not survive his injuries.

The investigation continues.