Ragin' Cajuns Win Second New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Terrance Broadway passed for 316 yards and ran for 108, helping Louisiana-Lafayette repeat as winners of the New Orleans Bowl with a 43-34 victory against East Carolina on Saturday.



Alonzo Harris rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns for the Ragin' Cajuns (9-4), who briefly squandered a three-touchdown lead before moving back in front for good on Broadway's 14-yard scoring pass to Javone Lawson late in the third quarter.



Brett Baer added his second and third field goals to seal the win.



Broadway also ran for a score.



Shane Carden passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns for East Carolina (8-5) but was intercepted in Cajuns territory by Jemarlous Moten in the fourth quarter as ECU drove for a potential go-ahead score. The Pirates' Reggie Bullock rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

