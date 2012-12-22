Ragin' Cajuns Win Second New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Terrance Broadway passed for 316 yards and ran for 108, helping Louisiana-Lafayette repeat as winners of the New Orleans Bowl with a 43-34 victory against East Carolina on Saturday.
Alonzo Harris rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns for the Ragin' Cajuns (9-4), who briefly squandered a three-touchdown lead before moving back in front for good on Broadway's 14-yard scoring pass to Javone Lawson late in the third quarter.
Brett Baer added his second and third field goals to seal the win.
Broadway also ran for a score.
Shane Carden passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns for East Carolina (8-5) but was intercepted in Cajuns territory by Jemarlous Moten in the fourth quarter as ECU drove for a potential go-ahead score. The Pirates' Reggie Bullock rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.