Funeral services held Wednesday for KFDM anchor Bill Leger

Funeral services for Kinder native and KFDM-TV anchor Bill Leger were held Wednesday at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church in Kinder.

Leger died early Saturday in a traffic accident on La. 93 north of Scott.

State Police said Leger's Jeep ran off the road, overturned and then came to rest in the middle of the road. Leger's vehicle was then hit by another driver, Clint Melancon, 52, of Carencro.

Troopers are continuing their investigation into the crash. Melancon was arrested for DWI after it was determined his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit. Melancon was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for DWI, first offense.



Leger grew up in Kinder and worked for several years in the Acadiana area in television and radio broadcasting. For the past two decades, he worked in television in the Beaumont area. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, his parents and other relatives.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leger and KFDM families. Funeral arrangements were handled by Ardoin Funeral Home in Kinder. Click here for a link.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.