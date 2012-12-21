Louisiana payrolls jump most in nation in November

By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
Louisiana payrolls rose by 13,000 jobs in November or 0.9%, the largest jump in percentage from October levels of any state in the nation.
Payroll employment pushed to an all-time high of 1.96 million in the state, moving beyond the pre-Hurricane Katrina peak of 1.95 million for the first time, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers released Friday.
At the same time, the separate unemployment survey showed that the state's jobless rate fell to 5.8%. That's down from 6.6% in October and below the 7.1% unemployment rate of November 2011.
The last time Louisiana had an unemployment rate below 6% was in January 2009.
The number of unemployed Louisianans fell to 120,000 from 138,000 in October. In November 2011, 146,000 Louisianans were unemployed.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.