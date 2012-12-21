Holiday closures, garbage schedules announced

The following closures and changes in garbage schedules have been announced:

LAKE CHARLES

Garbage pickup

The City of Lake Charles will observe the New Year's Holiday on Tuesday, Jan.1, 2013, and there will be no trash or garbage pickup on that day. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Thursday, Jan. 3. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Thursday will be rescheduled for pickup on Friday, Jan. 4, and trash and garbage normally picked up on Friday will be rescheduled for pickup on Saturday, Jan. 5.

All other services of the Department of Public Works and other city departments will also close on Tuesday, Jan. 1 in observance of this holiday, and will resume regular working hours on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Also:

The offices of Chennault International Airport Authority will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

SULPHUR:

Sulphur City offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year's Day.

Garbage pickup

Thursday's route will be collected on Friday, and Friday's route will be collected on Saturday.

New Year's week:

Monday's route -- As scheduled

Tuesday's route -- Collected on Wednesday

Wednesday's route -- Collected on Thursday

Thursday's route -- Collected on Friday

Friday's route -- Collected on Saturday

CALCASIEU PARISH:

-- Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will also be closed on New Year's Day.

-- Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Book drops and automated call services will remain available for book return or renewal. Renewals can also be made online at www.calcasieulibrary.org .

Garbage pickup

Garbage and trash services for residents living in unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish will not be collected on New Year's Day. Residents who normally receive trash collection on that day will have service on the following day after each holiday.

Calcasieu Parish officials said that the Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be open, accepting large items of waste too large for residential trash bins.

This service is at no additional cost and available to all Calcasieu Parish residents with a valid driver's license.

Centers are located at 5500 B. Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles and at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur.

