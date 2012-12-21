Calcasieu Parish man sentenced in waste tire burning case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish man sentenced in waste tire burning case

A Sulphur man pleaded guilty Monday to one felony count of illegally disposing a substance that could endanger human health, according to a news release from the Department of Environmental Quality. 

Dwayne Conner, 22, pleaded guilty to knowingly burning a large pile of waste tires in the Town of Evangeline within Acadia Parish, officials said. 

The tire burning incident reportedly took place in May 2010. 

Officials said investigators with DEQ's Criminal Investigation Division conducted an investigation into the illegal burning and drafted an arrest warrant for Conner. Conner was arrested by local authorities in March 2012 for the charge specified in the outstanding warrant.

Tire fires generate a large amount of heat, which makes them extremely difficult to extinguish. Further, emissions from the burning of tires are a serious threat to human health because it contains significant amounts of the known human carcinogens, officials said.

"The burning of tires is an illegal and blatant act that has serious consequences upon the natural environment and the air we breathe," said Jeffrey Nolan, Manager of DEQ's Criminal Investigation Division. "Anyone found to be conducting tire burning will be investigated and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law by the DEQ and our network of local, state and federal law enforcement partners." 

Conner was sentenced before the 15th Judicial District Court in Crowley to 12 months hard labor.  

The case was prosecuted by Acadia Parish District Attorney Michael Harson's office.

For more information on the Waste Tires Program, please go to:  http://www.deq.louisiana.gov/portal/DIVISIONS/FinancialServices/WasteTires.aspx

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

