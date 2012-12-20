Jindal asks for Friday moment of silence for Sandy Hook victims

Gov. Bobby Jindal issued a proclamation on Thursday calling for a statewide moment of silence at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21 in memory of the victims who lost their lives in the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

According to a news release from Jindal, the moment of silence was requested by Connecticut Governor Daniel Malloy, who has invited all states to stand with the citizens of Connecticut in mourning for the victims of this tragedy.

The moment of silence will occur at 9:30 a.m. in each state's respective time zone.

Malloy also asked that places of worship and government buildings, which have the ability, to ring bells 26 times during that moment of silence.

Here is the full proclamation:

PROCLAMATION NO. 150 BJ 2012: MOMENT OF SILENCE

WHEREAS, the senseless tragedy that occurred last week at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut took the lives of 26 innocent children and adults;

WHEREAS, Connecticut Governor Daniel Malloy has invited all states to stand with the citizens of Connecticut during a moment of silence to mark one week since these victims lost their lives;

WHEREAS, although the grief that the families of these victims are facing is unimaginable, the people of Louisiana grieve with them and our prayers of peace go out to them;

WHEREAS, we honor the selfless bravery shown by the teachers, administrators and first responders who protected the children and others inside the school from further harm;

NOW THEREFORE I, BOBBY JINDAL, Governor of the State of Louisiana, by virtue of the authority vested by the Constitution and laws of the State of Louisiana, do hereby order and direct as follows:

SECTION 2: Therefore, I encourage all Louisianians to pause with their fellow Americans around our nation at 9:30AM, December 21, 2012 to mourn for the lives lost in this terrible tragedy.

SECTION 3: I also ask that places of worship and buildings, which have the ability, to ring bells 26 times during this moment of silence.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have set my hand officially and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of Louisiana, at the Capitol, in the City of Baton Rouge, on this 20th day of December, 2012.

___

GOVERNOR OF LOUISIANA

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.