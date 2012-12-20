Vernon residents to honor, remember CT school shooting victims on Friday

Residents across Vernon Parish will wear green and white on Friday to honor and remember Sandy Hook Elementary victims.

The Vernon Parish Police Jury approved a proclamation this week, requesting that all Vernon Parish residents wear the school's colors in honor of the victims.

The proclamation approved by the panel includes the names of those killed in the Dec. 14 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

You can view the full proclamation HERE.

