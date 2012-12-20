Leesville man sentenced on child pornography charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville man sentenced on child pornography charge

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

A Leesville man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, according to a Thursday news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley.

Finley said that Emerson Austin, 36, was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and five years in prison for trafficking in wildlife, to run concurrent.

Finley said in addition to the prison term, Austin received 10 years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

The sentence was handed down on Monday by U.S. District Judge Richard T. Haik in federal court in Lafayette.

According to Finley, Austin pleaded guilty in November of 2012, to possession of child pornography and trafficking in wildlife.

Finley said on March 11, 2009, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Austin's residence for the purpose of obtaining information related to the illegal possession of eagle feathers.

Finley said feathers from 15 different migratory bird species were seized.

Beginning in 2003 through March of 2009, Finley said Austin was selling migratory bird feathers through his Yahoo email account.

During the search of Austin's computer, officers found a significant amount of hard core child pornography.

"The defendant acknowledged that he downloaded the child pornography from the internet," Finley said.

The case was investigated by the United States Fish & Wildlife Service and the Louisiana State Police.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John Luke Walker.

