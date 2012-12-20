Plant officials: Outage caused Wednesday Sasol flare

One of Sasol's manufacturing units experienced a power outage on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., according to officials at the Westlake plant.

The outage resulted in heavy flaring, lasting for about one hour.

Officials have said that there were no safety or environmental incidents associated with the upset other than the noise, light and smoke from the flaring.

"Sasol does apologize for the inconvenience to our neighbors. It is possible that more flaring will occur intermittently when the unit is being brought back to beneficial operation, which is expected to take place over the next several days," said Paul Hippman, manager, U.S. Operations, Sasol Olefins & Surfactants.

