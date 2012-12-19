Community sending letter of sympathy to Newton, CT

All of the mayors of Calcasieu Parish have joined with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, the Lake Charles City Council and the SWLA Legislative delegation and other elected officials to send a letter of sympathy and support to Newtown, Conn., following the tragedy that occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary on Friday, Dec. 14.

Individuals interested in participating can sign their name to an online guest book at www.cityoflakecharles.com or www.cppj.net at the link entitled, Letter of Sympathy to Newtown. The letter is also attached in this story.

Printed copies are available at any Calcasieu Parish library, or at the City of Lake Charles Mayor's Office, 10th floor, 326 Pujo St., through Wednesday, Dec. 26. A hard copy (which is suitable for multiple signatures) may also be downloaded from the City of Lake Charles website.

All signed copies should be delivered to the City of Lake Charles Mayor's Office, 10th floor, 326 Pujo St., before 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 27. The letter to Newtown, Connecticut will be sent on Friday, Dec. 28.

