Partial/limited opening of Millennium Park announced for holidays

The children's playground of Millennium Park, Bord Du Lac Drive, is scheduled to be open on a partial/limited basis beginning Saturday, Dec. 22, through Tuesday, Jan. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, with the exception of Christmas Day. It will be closed on that day, according to city officials.

City officials are reminding parents and visitors that the park is still a work in progress.

Construction will resume on Jan. 2 and the park will close until completion.

The city is planning on an official opening as soon as construction is complete in early spring.

