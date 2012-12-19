Partial/limited opening of Millennium Park announced for holiday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Partial/limited opening of Millennium Park announced for holidays

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The children's playground of Millennium Park, Bord Du Lac Drive, is scheduled to be open on a partial/limited basis beginning Saturday, Dec. 22, through Tuesday, Jan. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, with the exception of Christmas Day. It will be closed on that day, according to city officials.

City officials are reminding parents and visitors that the park is still a work in progress. 

Construction will resume on Jan. 2 and the park will close until completion.

The city is planning on an official opening as soon as construction is complete in early spring.

