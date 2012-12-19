Gun toting teachers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gun toting teachers

The mystery continues this morning – why would a 25-year-old man stab and kill a 4-year-old boy? Beauregard Parish officials say John Hatfield III did just that and is now charged in the death of his nephew, Tanner Bailey. You can read more about this tragic case HERE.

In the wake of the Connecticut tragedy, one school district in Texas is taking security into its own hands. We'll show you how they are allowing teachers to carry concealed weapons, and explain why they say it works.

Also today, ask yourself this question - is the fish you eat really the fish you buy? A new study shows you may be buying mislabeled seafood in restaurants or at the grocery store, and you may be paying top dollar for something that could be dangerous.

Ben tells me to expect unseasonably warm conditions today with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70's. A strong cold front should be arriving by late tonight – bringing with it a line of showers. How bad will those storms be, and what can we expect for the rest of the week?  Be sure to tune in for Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Meanwhile, if you have a certain eye ailment, have we got a story for you on our website. It shows how tiny telescopes can help to restore sight for some. Check it out HERE.

