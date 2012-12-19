Santa comes to town early in Allen Parish

Santa Claus came to town a little early this year in Oberlin.

Santa and Allen Parish District Attorney Todd Nesom were putting smiles on faces of children as part of their community Christmas project on Tuesday.

Local schools give organizers' names of children who might not otherwise have a Christmas and then, Santa and his helpers take over.

"And we take those names of the needy kids, we find out what their favorite colors, what sizes they wear, what they want for Christmas and we take their Christmas lists," Nesom explained. "We then go shopping and we try to buy them what's on their list and try to spend a hundred dollars per child."

This year, Santa and Nesom will travel throughout Allen Parish, handing out gifts to some 200 children.

