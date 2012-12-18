Cold Case: Fatal Hit & Run suspect vehicle surveillance video - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cold Case: Fatal hit and run suspect vehicle surveillance video

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's been three years since a Lake Charles woman was killed in a hit and run accident on Gulf Highway.

On Monday night, we heard from 47-year-old Gayle Musk's family members as they made an appeal for anyone who knows something to come forward.

State Police Troop D is investigating the case which remains open. The key piece of evidence is surveillance video from a nearby business that shows what they believe is the suspect vehicle.

Authorities describe it as a white, 2000 to mid-2000s Ford F-250, extended cab. They said based on evidence found at the scene the truck had damage to its front.

In the video, it shows the suspect vehicle stop in the parking lot and a passenger exit on foot with the driver continuing on down the road. State Police believe someone has the information that can solve the case and urges them to call.

"Every call that we get we always follow up and on this case we followed up for several weeks running down different vehicles that people called in and people thought may have been involved in the crash. None of those leads have panned out as of yet. But if someone knows something, even if they think it is small it can help and we ask them to call us," said Commander Chris Guillory, State Police Troop D.

If you have information that can help this case you're asked to call State Police Troop D at 491-2511. Ask for the reconstruction team.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

