Child stabbed to death in Beauregard, uncle charged

A 4-year-old boy was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon at a home near DeRidder and his uncle is accused in the case, according to a news release from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Beauregard Sheriff Ricky Moses has identified the victim as 4-year-old Tanner Bailey.

Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler said that 25-year-old John W. Hatfield III, of DeRidder, is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Toler said a report was made at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that a child had been stabbed in the chest at a home west of DeRidder.

According to Moses, who was interviewed by KPLC late Tuesday, witnesses heard the child scream. He said when witnesses went into the room, they saw that the child was stabbed in chest and they called 911.

Deputies and detectives arrived at the scene to find the child unresponsive. He was life-flighted to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said that Hatfield, who was at the scene, was taken into custody without incident.

Moses said authorities are very familiar with the suspect who does have a criminal history.

According to Moses, Hatfield's last arrest was in 2010 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hatfield was interviewed and was booked into jail.

Bond has not been set in the case.

Visitation for Tanner Bailey is Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church in DeRidder.

The funeral is Saturday at 2 p.m. at the church.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.