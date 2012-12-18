Split ruling issued in teacher tenure lawsuit

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Baton Rouge judge has tossed out part of an education revamp pushed by Gov. Bobby Jindal as unconstitutional, but has upheld the centerpiece provisions that changed teacher tenure and salary laws.

Judge Michael Caldwell ruled Tuesday that the section of the legislation dealing with the authority of local school boards violated the state constitution because it didn't fit into the stated objective of the bill.

Caldwell's ruling does away with changes that lessened the power of local school boards over hiring and firing and that required the state education superintendent's review of local school superintendent contracts.

Maintained as constitutional were provisions eliminating statewide teacher pay scales and making it tougher for teachers to reach the job protection status of tenure.

