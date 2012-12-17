Lake Charles man accused of attempted second-degree murder

An 18-year-old Lake Charles man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge, according to a Monday news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus reports that on Friday at around 5:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 6th Avenue and 12th Street in Lake Charles in reference to what was reported as a gun shot or vehicle crash.

Kraus said officers checked the area and did not find a crash, but did spot shattered glass in the roadway.

Kraus said officers later received a report from a local hospital of a victim being treated after someone shot out their vehicle window.

Kraus said officers investigated and as a result, a warrant was obtained for Javonti Ikem Landry, of Lake Charles, for attempted second-degree murder.

Landry's bond was set at $250,000 and he was arrested on Saturday.

Kraus said the investigation is ongoing. He did not provide any other details of the case.

