Ralph gets a reprieve

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Two Acadiana women have been arrested after they allegedly left an infant in their car for 90 minutes while they went off gambling. We'll tell you where that happened.

Vandalism at several churches in Sulphur continues to gain local attention. You can read all about the case HERE.

Over in Assumption Parish, that eight acre sinkhole has been a source of increasing aggravation. Now, state highway officials say they're going to start a study into the feasibility of an alternative route around the site. We'll explain why they believe they need to have an alternative to the existing highway.

Also today, do you ever think about the dangers posed by the bulk of your TV? Well, you should since injuries and deaths related to those TV's tipping over on children are on the rise.

Plus, a heartwarming tale of a veterinarian who is going to great lengths to keep a dog he was about to euthanize, alive. This vet performed surgery on the dog's esophagus to allow food to flow better and he devised a way to feed the dog, named Ralph, that will be sure to grab your attention.

Cedric tells me our skies should be clearing this afternoon, with those temperatures warming to the low to middle 70's. What about the rest of the week? And are we in for another cold front along the way? Cedric reveals all at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have great day!

