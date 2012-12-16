Cowboys Get First Big 12 Win in School History

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Craig McFerrin scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead McNeese State to an 80-75 win over Texas Tech Sunday night.



Kevin Hardy and Ledrick Eackles added 13 points apiece for the Cowboys (6-3), who won for the first time in 10 tries against a current member of the Big 12.



Jaye Crockett led the Red Raiders with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Gray scored 15 points and recorded three steals, while Trency Jackson and Dejan Kravic each added 11 points for the Red Raiders (5-2).



Crockett's layup with 48 seconds remaining brought Texas Tech within one, but free throws by Ledrick Eackles and Hardy sealed it for McNeese State. The Cowboys have won five in a row.



The Red Raiders built a 10-point lead in the first half but the Mustangs closed within two before Texas Tech led 37-32 at the half. Eackles' 3-pointer with 7:02 to play gave McNeese the lead for good.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

