Sulphur man suspected in vandalism of four churches

Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town. He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000. That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure. Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government. Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...More >>
An estimated 10,000 pounds of boiled crawfish will be served up at the 2018 Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival according to a news release. The event at the Lake Charles Civic Center starts Friday April 13th and runs through Sunday April 15th. Along with the crawfish there will be cajun and zydeco music along with a midway carnival. The musical lineup includes Keith Frank and Soileau Zydeco Band and Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns. For more inf...More >>
The trial of Woodrow Karey is moving full speed ahead. The state has rested its case and the defense is moving ahead with its side: that Karey killed Ronald Harris in self defense and that it was justifiable homicide.More >>
If you pass down 6th Avenue, you may have noticed large mounds of dirt and concrete blocking much of the roadway. Efforts to improve drainage issues on 6th avenue near Broad and 3rd street has taken a little over a year and the project has yet to be completed.More >>
