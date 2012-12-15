Sulphur man suspected in vandalism of four churches

Good Afternoon,

Lee Peck from the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on today.

Four churches are vandalized in Sulphur after Police say a man armed with sledge hammer went on a crime spree. Police arrested Daniel Duplechin, 35, of Sulphur after they caught him the act. We'll have reaction from two of the hardest hit churches.

Plus home for the holidays: Here's a story that is sure to make you feel good - We are there as a Lake Area soldier returns home after a nine month deployment overseas.

And more than 750 graduates accepted their diplomas at McNeese State University's fall commencement ceremony.

The warmer weather has returned… but for how long? - Meteorologist Cedric Haynes has your forecast.

We hope you'll join us tonight for 7 News at Six for all of these stories and more.