Sulphur man suspected in vandalism of four churches - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man suspected in vandalism of four churches

Good Afternoon,

Lee Peck from the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on today.

Four churches are vandalized in Sulphur after Police say a man armed with sledge hammer went on a crime spree. Police arrested Daniel Duplechin, 35, of Sulphur after they caught him the act. We'll have reaction from two of the hardest hit churches.

Plus home for the holidays: Here's a story that is sure to make you feel good - We are there as a Lake Area soldier returns home after a nine month deployment overseas.

And more than 750 graduates accepted their diplomas at McNeese State University's fall commencement ceremony.

The warmer weather has returned… but for how long? - Meteorologist Cedric Haynes has your forecast.

We hope you'll join us tonight for 7 News at Six for all of these stories and more.  

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

  • Downtown Crawfish Festival set for April 13-15

    Downtown Crawfish Festival set for April 13-15

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:20:38 GMT

    An estimated 10,000 pounds of boiled crawfish will be served up at the 2018 Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival according to a news release. The event at the Lake Charles Civic Center starts Friday April 13th and runs through Sunday April 15th.  Along with the crawfish there will be cajun and zydeco music along with a midway carnival. The musical lineup includes Keith Frank and Soileau Zydeco Band and Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns.  For more inf...

    More >>

    An estimated 10,000 pounds of boiled crawfish will be served up at the 2018 Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival according to a news release. The event at the Lake Charles Civic Center starts Friday April 13th and runs through Sunday April 15th.  Along with the crawfish there will be cajun and zydeco music along with a midway carnival. The musical lineup includes Keith Frank and Soileau Zydeco Band and Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns.  For more inf...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly