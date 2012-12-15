Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash

New information was released Saturday on a fatal collision that happened Dec. 14 north of Sulphur:

On Dec. 14, 2012, shortly before 4 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a five vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 27 (North Beglis Parkway) about ¼ mile south of Louisiana Highway 379 (Houston River Road) north of Sulphur in Calcasieu Parish that claimed the life of a man from Newton, Texas.

Preliminary investigation revealed that several northbound vehicles were stopped on LA 27 when a northbound 2000 Ford F-350 driven by 36-year-old Steven Horner of Westlake drove into then over a stopped 2003 Honda motorcycle driven by 67-year-old Richard Nogle of Newton, Texas. The F-350 then struck a stopped 1990 Ford F-150 driven by 38-year-old John Deville of Sulphur. The collision momentum caused the F-150 that Deville was driving to strike the rear of a stopped 2000 Nissan Xterra driven by 30-year-old Samuel Yellott of DeQuincy. The Xterra traveled to the right side of the road as the F-150 continued forward and struck the rear of a stopped 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 32-year-old Scotty Benoit of Port Arthur, Texas.

Nogle, the operator of the motorcycle, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office. All of the other drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and each sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against Horner.

Nogle was the sixth motorcyclist to die in a crash investigated by Troop D this year.