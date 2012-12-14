One fatality in five-vehicle pileup near Sulphur

Authorities, including Louisiana State Police, Troop D, responded to a deadly crash Friday afternoon north of Sulphur.

State Police say it happened in the area of La. 27 and Houston River Road.

Five vehicles were involved, including a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

All five vehicles were headed north when the pickup truck hit the motorcycle from behind.

The impact left the motorcycle trapped under the pickup.

The motorcyclist was killed.

Three other vehicles were caught up in the accident.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released and the investigation is continuing.

