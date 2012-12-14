Flags half-staff in Lake Charles in response to CT tragedy

City of Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach has requested that all United States flags at City of Lake Charles locations be flown at half-staff on Friday through Sunday in remembrance of the children and all those who lost their lives in Friday's tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Roach has also issued a proclamation for Sunday, declaring it a day of remembrance for the children, families and community of Newtown, Connecticut in their time of mourning and grief.

