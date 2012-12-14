Jindal administration makes cuts across agencies

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal is using a mix of cuts, 1-time patches and hiring freeze savings to close a nearly $166 million budget gap.
Cuts are planned to doctors and hospitals that care for Medicaid patients. Programs that provide hospice care for the poor and disabled and dental benefits to pregnant women will be eliminated.
Public colleges will be hit with a $22 million drop to state funding. The Jindal administration says the cut shouldn't be a problem because the schools brought in more tuition than expected and saved millions with a hiring freeze.
Commissioner of Administration Kristy Nichols detailed the plans Friday.
The gap was tied to a $129 million cut in the state's income forecast, and funding shortages for public schools and the state's free college tuition program, TOPS.
According to a news release from Gov. Bobby Jindal, the following departments, agencies and/or budget units of the executive branch of the state will be asked to make reductions of the following amounts:
Act 13 - General Operating Appropriations Act:
|
Schedule 01-Executive Department
|
State General Fund
|
01-102 Inspector General
|
$ 54,859
|
01-103 Mental Health Advocacy Service
|
$ 40,000
|
01-107 Division of Administration
|
$ 18,898,785
|
01-111 Governor's Office of Homeland Security
|
$ 381,054
|
01-112 Military Affairs
|
$ 1,082,099
|
01-126 Board of Tax Appeals
|
$ 17,125
|
01-129 Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement
|
$ 331,563
|
Schedule 03-Veterans Affairs
|
03-130 Veteran's Affairs
|
$ 596,943
|
Schedule 04-Elected Officials
|
04-139 Secretary of State
|
$ 1,000,000
|
04-160 Agriculture and Forestry
|
$ 102,412
|
Schedule 05-Economic Development
|
05-251 Office of the Secretary
|
$ 430,199
|
Schedule 06-Culture, Recreation and Tourism
|
06-264 Office of State Parks
|
$ 932,134
|
Schedule 08-Corrections Services
|
08A-400 Corrections Administration
|
$ 1,169,019
|
08A-401 C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center
|
$ 585,496
|
08A-402 Louisiana State Penitentiary
|
$ 1,777,086
|
08A-405 Avoyelles Correctional Center
|
$ 508,439
|
08A-406 Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women
|
$ 79,112
|
08A-409 Dixon Correctional Institute
|
$ 48,510
|
08A-413 Elayn Hunt Correctional Center
|
$ 353,571
|
08A-414 David Wade Correctional Center
|
$ 718,873
|
08A-412 B. B. Sixty Rayburn Correctional Center
|
$ 139,409
|
08A-415 Adult Probation and Parole
|
$ 1,200,000
|
Schedule 08-Youth Services
|
08C-403 Office of Juvenile Justice
|
$ 3,637,542
|
Schedule 09-Health and Hospitals
|
09-300 Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority
|
$ 206,799
|
09-301 Florida Parishes Human Services Authority
|
$ 141,461
|
09-302 Capital Area Human Services District
|
$ 119,266
|
09-304 Metropolitan Human Services District
|
$ 299,969
|
09-305 Medical Vendor Administration
|
$ 1,196,804
|
09-306 Medical Vendor Payments
|
$ 46,510,044
|
09-307 Office of the Secretary
|
$ 3,500
|
09-309 South Central Human Services Authority
|
$ 18,446
|
09-320 Office of Aging and Adult Services
|
$ 103,839
|
09-326 Office of Public Health
|
$ 2,128,387
|
09-330 Office of Behavioral Health
|
$ 860,151
|
09-340 Office of Citizens with Developmental Disabilities
|
$ 170,280
|
Schedule 10-Department of Children and Family Services
|
10-360 Office of Children and Family Services
|
$ 3,153,009
|
Schedule 11-Natural Resources
|
11-434 Office of Mineral Resources
|
$ 180,321
|
Schedule 17-State Civil Service
|
17-562 Ethics Administration
|
$ 60,838
|
17-563 State Police Commission
|
$ 17,276
|
17-564 Division of Administrative Law
|
$ 10,217
|
Schedule 19-Higher Education
|
19A-HIED
|
$ 22,000,000
|
19A-661 Office of Student Financial Assistance
|
$ 834,387
|
Schedule 19-Special Schools and Commissions
|
19B-653 Louisiana School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired
|
$ 230,000
|
19B-666 Board of Elementary and Secondary Education
|
$ 18,879
|
Schedule 19-Education
|
19D-681 Subgrantee Assistance
|
$ 8,255,913
|
19D-697 Non-Public Educational Assistance
|
$ 6,868
|
19D-699 Special School Districts
|
$ 440,015
|
Schedule 20-Other Requirements
|
20-451 Local Housing of State Adult Offenders
|
$ 2,527,793
|
20-452 Local Housing of State Juvenile Offenders
|
$ 159,267
|
20-930 HIED Debt Service and Maintenance
|
$ 631,159
|
20-931 LED Debt Service and State Commitments
|
$ 1,796,608
|
20-XXX Funds
|
$ 1,669,354
