Jindal administration makes cuts across agencies - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jindal administration makes cuts across agencies

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal is using a mix of cuts, 1-time patches and hiring freeze savings to close a nearly $166 million budget gap.

Cuts are planned to doctors and hospitals that care for Medicaid patients. Programs that provide hospice care for the poor and disabled and dental benefits to pregnant women will be eliminated.

Public colleges will be hit with a $22 million drop to state funding. The Jindal administration says the cut shouldn't be a problem because the schools brought in more tuition than expected and saved millions with a hiring freeze.

Commissioner of Administration Kristy Nichols detailed the plans Friday.

The gap was tied to a $129 million cut in the state's income forecast, and funding shortages for public schools and the state's free college tuition program, TOPS.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

According to a news release from Gov. Bobby Jindal, the following departments, agencies and/or budget units of the executive branch of the state will be asked to make reductions of the following amounts:

Act 13 - General Operating Appropriations Act:

Schedule 01-Executive Department

State General Fund

01-102 Inspector General

$                 54,859

01-103 Mental Health Advocacy Service

$                 40,000

01-107 Division of Administration

$          18,898,785

01-111 Governor's Office of Homeland Security

$               381,054

01-112 Military Affairs

$            1,082,099

01-126 Board of Tax Appeals

$                 17,125

01-129 Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement

$               331,563

   

Schedule 03-Veterans Affairs

  

03-130 Veteran's Affairs

$               596,943

   

Schedule 04-Elected Officials

  

04-139 Secretary of State

$            1,000,000

04-160 Agriculture and Forestry

 $            102,412  

   

Schedule 05-Economic Development

  

05-251 Office of the Secretary

$               430,199

   

Schedule 06-Culture, Recreation and Tourism

  

06-264 Office of State Parks

$               932,134

   

Schedule 08-Corrections Services

  

08A-400 Corrections Administration

$            1,169,019

08A-401 C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center

$               585,496

08A-402 Louisiana State Penitentiary

$            1,777,086

08A-405 Avoyelles Correctional Center

$               508,439

08A-406 Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women

$                 79,112

08A-409 Dixon Correctional Institute

$                 48,510

08A-413 Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

$               353,571

08A-414 David Wade Correctional Center

$               718,873

08A-412 B. B. Sixty Rayburn Correctional Center

$               139,409

08A-415 Adult Probation and Parole

$            1,200,000

   

Schedule 08-Youth Services

  

08C-403 Office of Juvenile Justice

$            3,637,542

   

Schedule 09-Health and Hospitals

  

09-300 Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority

$               206,799

09-301 Florida Parishes Human Services Authority

$               141,461

09-302 Capital Area Human Services District

$               119,266

09-304 Metropolitan Human Services District

$               299,969

09-305 Medical Vendor Administration

$            1,196,804

09-306 Medical Vendor Payments

$          46,510,044

09-307 Office of the Secretary

$                   3,500

09-309 South Central Human Services Authority

$                 18,446

09-320 Office of Aging and Adult Services

$               103,839

09-326 Office of Public Health

$            2,128,387

09-330 Office of Behavioral Health

$               860,151

09-340 Office of Citizens with Developmental Disabilities

$               170,280

   

Schedule 10-Department of Children and Family Services

  

10-360 Office of Children and Family Services

$            3,153,009

   

Schedule 11-Natural Resources

  

11-434 Office of Mineral Resources

$               180,321

   

Schedule 17-State Civil Service

  

17-562 Ethics Administration

$                 60,838

17-563 State Police Commission

$                 17,276

17-564 Division of Administrative Law

$                 10,217

   

Schedule 19-Higher Education

  

19A-HIED

$          22,000,000

19A-661 Office of Student Financial Assistance

$               834,387
   

Schedule 19-Special Schools and Commissions

  

19B-653 Louisiana School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired

$               230,000

19B-666 Board of Elementary and Secondary Education

$                 18,879

   

Schedule 19-Education

  

19D-681 Subgrantee Assistance

$            8,255,913

19D-697 Non-Public Educational Assistance

$                   6,868

19D-699 Special School Districts

$               440,015

   

Schedule 20-Other Requirements

  

20-451 Local Housing of State Adult Offenders

$            2,527,793

20-452 Local Housing of State Juvenile Offenders

$               159,267

20-930 HIED Debt Service and Maintenance

$               631,159

20-931 LED Debt Service and State Commitments

$            1,796,608

20-XXX Funds

$            1,669,354

Powered by Frankly