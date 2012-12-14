LC Charter Academy receives BESE approval for new charter school

The Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation Board of Trustees has received approval from the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) to open a new charter high school, according to a Thursday news release from the foundation.

Officials have said that the new school will ultimately house 1,200 students in grades nine through twelve.

The school is anticipated to open in the fall of 2014 serving the ninth grade.

Tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades will be added in subsequent years, according to school officials.

A site has not yet been chosen for the school.

"We are so grateful that students who have successfully completed their K-8 education at our schools will have the opportunity for a natural progression to the same high quality level of education to which they have become accustomed," said Judge Gene Thibodeaux, president of the Lake Charles Charter Foundation Inc. "We look forward to continuing the great work we have accomplished with Charter Schools USA in Louisiana and providing an environment that encourages high performance throughout the entire school experience."

In addition to the new high school, the board of trustees has announced that a site has been chosen for the construction of the new Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy facility on the corner of Ham Reid Road and Weaver Road.

Construction is slated to begin during the first quarter of 2013 with an anticipated completion in the fall, officials said.

Students currently attend classes in a temporary facility near the Lake Charles Charter Academy. The Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy currently enrolls students in grades K-6. Seventh grade will reportedly be added for the upcoming school year and eighth grade the following year.

"We are so pleased to work with our board to bring another high quality school to Lake Charles," said Richard Paige, vice president of development for Charter Schools USA (CSUSA). "Our early successes have proven that every child can learn when given the right educational environment, students will thrive."

Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation Inc. is a not-for-profit charter school board responsible for governance of Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy, according to officials.

The new high school will also fall under its governance. The board chose CSUSA, a nationally recognized education management company, which manages schools in five states, serving nearly 40,000 students. CSUSA is the first management company in the U.S. to be accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

