'Dr. Spelling Bee' held at Combre-Fondel Elementary

Some of the best spellers at Combre-Fondel Elementary School in Lake Charles competed in a "Dr. Spelling Bee" on Friday.

The purpose was to encourage kids who might one day be interested in the health or medical profession.

It was also to promote "STEM" - science, technology, engineering and math, organizers said.

The children who competed are in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades and are among the best spellers in their classes.

The event was sponsored by the Mobile Medical Classroom LLC.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.