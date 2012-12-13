Eunice man accused of throwing hot coffee on store cashier

Store surveillance of the incident, according to authorities (Source: Eunice Police Department)

A Eunice man is accused of throwing hot coffee on a store clerk after complaining about the price of the beverage.

According to a news release from the Eunice Police Department, officers responded to a Valero store on W. Laurel Avenue in Eunice around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning after reports of a cashier being assaulted by a customer.

Officers arrived and were told by witnesses that a man went into the establishment to purchase a cup of coffee and then caused a disturbance.

Authorities said the man, Timothy Longman, of Eunice, cursed at the cashier and grabbed the coffee and threw it on her.

Authorities said that customers confronted Longman but he fled while police were receiving the call.

Authorities said the entire incident was captured on store surveillance.

St. Landry emergency personnel were called for the cashier, but she refused medical attention. However, authorities said the cashier received blisters and burns to her front torso.

Authorities said that officers were searching for Longman when he entered Eunice City Hall on other business. He was taken into custody there.

Longman, 56, was booked into the Eunice City Jail on charges of second-degree battery, disturbing the peace and theft.

