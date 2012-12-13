Men indicted on charges stemming from fraud attempt in Kinder

Three men were indicted on charges in federal court stemming from a fraud attempt in Kinder, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley.

Finley said that Shanji Jin, 38, of Chicago, Ill.; Hong Xi, 63, of Flushing, N.Y.; and Yuan Chunshan a.k.a. Guang Li, 43, of Albuquerque, N.M., were indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday on four counts of conspiracy to use counterfeit or unauthorized access devices and use of one or more unauthorized access devices.

Finley said the indictment alleges that Jin, Xi and Chunshan conspired to engage in the use of one or more unauthorized access devices with the intent to defraud.

Allegedly, between Nov. 20 and 24 at or near Kinder, each defendant used one or more unauthorized access devices, according to Finley.

If convicted, Finley said the defendants face up to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to use counterfeit or unauthorized access devices and up to 10 years in prison for the use of one or more unauthorized access devices.

Finley said each defendant is also subject to a $250,000 fine on each count.

Finley said an indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the United States Secret Service, Baton Rouge Agency, and the Louisiana State Police and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Howard C. Parker.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.