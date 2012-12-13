Man sentenced in case involving vehicle thefts in several parishes

A Houston man was sentenced to 57 months in prison in a vehicle theft case that involved several parishes.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, 46-year-old Luis B. Calixto Sr. will also face three years of supervised release for interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi in federal court in Lake Charles on Thursday.

Finley said the defendant was also ordered to pay $309,933.78 in restitution.

Calixto and two co-defendants, Shaun Cody Gauthreaux, 26, and Allen Joseph Morehead Jr., 29, both of Kinder, were all charged in December 2011 with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles.

Finley said according to court documents, FBI agents began investigating an organized theft ring involving all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) that were stolen and transported to the home of Calixto in Houston.

Finley said the stolen ATVs were linked to cases in Calcasieu, Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Jefferson, Vernon and Sabine Parishes in Louisiana; and Harris, Newton and Hardin Counties in Texas.

Law enforcement identified a total theft of approximately 60 stolen ATVs/outdoor vehicles valued at approximately $363,000. The thefts occurred between March 2010 and August 2010, Finley said.

Finley said Gauthreaux and Morehead pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles and have both been sentenced. Morehead was sentenced on Oct. 18, 2012 to 39 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay restitution of $309,933.78; Gauthreaux was sentenced on Oct. 25, 2012 to five years probation and ordered to pay restitution of $309,933.78.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lake Charles Resident Agency, the Louisiana State Police, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Vehicle Crimes Unit, Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Newton County Sheriff's Office, Hardin County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department.

Finley said the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel J. McCoy.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.