Authorities investigating homicide near Basile

Authorities in Acadia Parish are investigating a homicide that happened near Basile.

According to a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 4900 block of Evangeline Highway near Basile.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon, the body of 24-year-old Ruston Miller was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest outside his home at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said that details are limited and detectives are currently interviewing persons of interest.

Those with information are asked to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office at 788-8700.

The Jennings Police Department is also assisting in the investigation.

