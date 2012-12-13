Delinquent notices sent out in error to DeRidder water customers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Delinquent notices sent out in error to DeRidder water customers

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

According to the City of DeRidder, water department delinquent notices were sent out in error to all City of DeRidder water customers who owe for the month of December.

Officials say that residents should disregard the notice.

The company that handles the city's billing reportedly made the error.

