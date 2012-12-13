Artists come out to ‘play’ this weekend

From stage plays to concerts to art exhibits and more, local artists will be out and about this weekend.

Here are some highlights of events you won't want to miss:

Lake Charles:

Foxy and the High Hats: Dec. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Luna's Bar & Grill.

Acoustic performance by David Locklear: Dec. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Luna's Bar & Grill.

The Floating Popes: Dec. 14 at Luna Live. Show starts at 10 p.m. In Liquid will follow.

Good Wood: Dec. 15 at Luna Live. Show starts at 10 p.m. Graham Wilkinson to follow.

Jazz in the Arts: Dec. 16 at the Ben Mount Theatre in Central School Arts and Humanities Center, located at 809 Kirby St. in Lake Charles. Silent auction begins at 4 p.m. All proceeds go toward the Chester Daigle II Scholarship Fund and the Jazz in the Arts Foundation. Performance featuring saxophonist Mike Kittling, vocalist Verlin Chretien and Dasia May and Reginald Larkins of Dancing Classrooms DC Dance Company starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. For more information, visit www.jazzinthearts.org.

Author Jennifer Thibodeaux: Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude St. in Lake Charles. Local author Jennifer Thibodeaux will read from her book Static, a paranormal romance set in Lake Charles, and will speak about her experiences as a new writer. Budding authors and fiction readers alike are invited to visit with this new author. For more information, call 337-721-7116.

Michael Kittling: Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Cigar Club, located at Ste. 5, 1700 East Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. For more information, call 337-562-8889.

Crowley:

"The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus" play: Dec. 14-15 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Grand Opera House of the South, located at 505 North Parkerson Ave. in Crowley. The play is presented by the Pandemonium Theater Group and is based on the book by L. Frank Baum. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at www.thegrandoperahouse.org or by calling 337-785-0440.

Eunice:

The Lafayette Rhythm Devils: Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and are general admission seating.

Iowa:

Four Shillings Short: Dec. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Iowa Library at 107 East First St. and from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Sulphur Regional Library at 1160 Cypress St. Celtic and world folk music concert. For more information, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org.

Moss Bluff:

The Kinders Holiday Program: Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Sulphur Regional Library, located at 1160 Cypress St. and at 6 p.m. at the Moss Bluff Library, located at 261 Parish Road. The Kinders will perform songs on banjo and guitar. For more information, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org or www.kindersongs.com .

Orange:

W.H. Stark House's Holiday Open House: Dec. 15 and 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 610 West Main Ave. in Orange, Texas. This event is free and open to the public. The event will feature live music and complimentary first-floor tours of holiday decorations, along with refreshments served in the adjacent Carriage House. Entrance for the Holiday Open House is through the W.H. Stark Carriage House. Non-perishable food items are being accepted as donations to local charities.

Sulphur:

Holiday Invitational and Pentathlon Swim Meet: Dec. 14-16 at SPAR Recreation and Aquatic Center, located at 933 West Parish Road in Sulphur. For more information, call 337-721-3063.

The Kinders Holiday Program: Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Sulphur Regional Library, located at 1160 Cypress St. and at 6 p.m. at the Moss Bluff Library, located at 261 Parish Road. The Kinders will perform songs on banjo and guitar. For more information, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org or www.kindersongs.com .

Four Shillings Short: Dec. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Iowa Library at 107 East First St. and from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Sulphur Regional Library at 1160 Cypress St. Celtic and world folk music concert. For more information, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org.

Leesville:

Concert by pianist/composer Robin Speilberg: Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the East Leesville Baptist Church on the Alexandria Hwy. The event is presented by the Vernon Arts Council and is free to members of the Arts Council, students accompanied by an adult and children under the age of 12. Cost of adult tickets is $15, $10 for military and $5 for students without an adult. Tickets are available at the door.

32nd Annual Toys for Tots run: Dec. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Wal-mart in Leesville. Hosted by the Blackhawks Motorcycle Club. All area motorists are invited to attend. Toys and cash donations are being accepted to be distributed to local needy children. Refreshments will follow at the Blackhawks Clubhouse.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.