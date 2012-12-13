Help out the Plauche' quintuplets

Bruce and Sarah Plauche' of Lake Charles welcomed quintuplets into the world Sept. 7 at Texas Children's Hospital.

The family was finally released from the hospital last week and is back home, just in time for Christmas!

With five infants and one spouse working full-time outside of the home, there is a need for volunteers from everything to feeding, diapering, cleaning, etc. If you would like to find out more about how you can help, contact Susie by clicking here and sending her a message.

The Plauches have also set up a trust fund for the babies at First Federal Bank. Just tell one of the tellers that you would like to donate to the "Plauche Quintuplet Trust Fund."

Be sure to tune in for Thursday night's Healthcast at 10 p.m. inside the Plauche's home to see what a day in their life is like.

