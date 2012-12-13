Two Lake Charles men accused of burglary, vehicle theft - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two Lake Charles men accused of burglary, vehicle theft

James T. Lezine (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) James T. Lezine (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Donovan M. Darby (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Donovan M. Darby (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two Lake Charles man are accused of burglary and vehicle theft, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers, on Dec. 5, at approximately 2 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Dolphin Drive in Lake Charles regarding a suspicious vehicle parked at an abandoned house.

Myers said upon arrival, deputies contacted the owner of the vehicle, who was unaware that her car had been stolen.

Myers said deputies later noticed that Donovan M. Darby, 18, and James T. Lezine, 18, both of Lake Charles, were attempting to leave the scene in the stolen car.

During the investigation, deputies discovered Darby had taken the car, which belonged to a family member, without permission.

Myers said during a search of the car, deputies discovered several items, including a prescription pill bottle containing loose change, a video game, and a face plate to a car radio, inside the car.

When questioned by detectives, Myers said that both Darby and Lezine confirmed they stole the car and also confirmed they broke into a vehicle on a nearby street and stole the prescription pill bottle with loose change. 

Both were booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $500 and simple burglary. 

Judge Ron Ware set their bonds at $8,500 each.

The stolen car has been recovered and returned to the victim, according to Myers.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

