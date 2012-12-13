Westlake man facing multiple sex-related charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake man facing multiple sex-related charges

Michael J. Sonnier II (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Michael J. Sonnier II (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Westlake man is facing multiple sex-related charges, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers, in a Thursday news release, said that on Nov. 28, authorities received a complaint from the Department of Child and Family Services regarding Michael J. Sonnier II, 31, of Westlake.

Myers said that Sonnier is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl on numerous occasions in 2012.

Myers said after further investigation, Sonnier was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of sexual battery. 

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $250,000.

Myers said that Sonnier was previously arrested on Oct. 16 and charged with pornography involving juveniles following an investigation by the CPSO Vice Division regarding possible child pornography being downloaded by Sonnier. 

Myers said during a search of his residence, detectives recovered a home computer that contained approximately 40 child pornography images and videos. Sonnier was released Nov. 8 on a $500,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

