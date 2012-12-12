Cowgirls Fall To Lady Bulldogs, 52-50

RUSTON, LA (KPLC)- McNeese failed to convert in the final :15 of the ball game, as the Cowgirls suffered a tough, 52-50 loss to Louisiana Tech on the road Wednesday night.

Ashlyn Baggett was the only Lady Poke to score in double figures, as she finished with 22 points. McNeese struggled from the field, shooting just 27.3 percent (18 of 66), However, the Cowgirls were solid from the free throw line (10 of 11).

McNeese will host Southern (N.O.) next Tuesday, Dec. 18 in the Cowgirls' only home game in December. McNeese will then travel to LSU on Friday, Dec. 21 for a 2 p.m. game at LSU before breaking for the Holidays.

