Cowboys Defeat Bulldogs, 80-72

LAKE CHARLES (AP) - Desharick Guidry posted his fifth consecutive double-double as McNeese State topped Louisiana Tech 80-72 for its fourth straight victory Wednesday night in a nonconference game.



Guidry had 18 points and 11 rebounds, becoming the first Cowboy since Fred Chaffould in 1981-82 to post five straight double-doubles. The school record is eight, set by David Lawrence in 1978-79.



Guidry also had six assists, and was one of five Cowboys (5-3) to score in double figures, with Dontae Cannon (15 points), Craig McFerrin (14), Kevin Hardy (12) and Jeremie Mitchell (11) following suit.



J.L. Lewis paced the Bulldogs (8-3) with 14 points.



McNeese State led 65-64 when Mitchell hit two free throws to spark an 8-2, cushion-creating run. Louisiana Tech pulled within 73-70 on Cordarius Johnson's jumper with 1:04 left, but then Cannon hit four straight free throws and Mitchell added another to ensure the victory.