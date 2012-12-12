Cowboys Defeat Bulldogs, 80-72

LAKE CHARLES (AP) - Desharick Guidry posted his fifth consecutive double-double as McNeese State topped Louisiana Tech 80-72 for its fourth straight victory Wednesday night in a nonconference game.
Guidry had 18 points and 11 rebounds, becoming the first Cowboy since Fred Chaffould in 1981-82 to post five straight double-doubles. The school record is eight, set by David Lawrence in 1978-79.
Guidry also had six assists, and was one of five Cowboys (5-3) to score in double figures, with Dontae Cannon (15 points), Craig McFerrin (14), Kevin Hardy (12) and Jeremie Mitchell (11) following suit.
J.L. Lewis paced the Bulldogs (8-3) with 14 points.
McNeese State led 65-64 when Mitchell hit two free throws to spark an 8-2, cushion-creating run. Louisiana Tech pulled within 73-70 on Cordarius Johnson's jumper with 1:04 left, but then Cannon hit four straight free throws and Mitchell added another to ensure the victory.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.