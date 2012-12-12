Public meeting held on saltwater barrier

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District hosted a public meeting in Westlake on Wednesday night to discuss the reduction of service hours at the Calcasieu River Saltwater Barrier.

Starting Dec. 30, operating hours will be reduced from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An official with the Army Corps of Engineers said increasing the hours of daily operation back to 16 is not an option because of budget constraints, but adjusting the new 12-hour shift to accommodate boaters is possible.

Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Hal McMillin told 7 News that the cuts will impact local recreational and commercial boaters.

McMillin says because federal dollars are involved, he hopes local officials will get help from the Louisiana congressional delegation.

